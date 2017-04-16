RSS functionary accuses CPM of practising politics of violence

RSS sahsarkaryavah (joint general secretary) Krishna Gopal on Saturday accused the Kerala government of not allowing organisations other than the CPI(M) to function in many parts of the state.

“The politics of violence practiced by using numerical strength and political power has crossed all limits,” he said at a seminar titled “Left-wing terrorism in Kerala: Growing violence and intolerance”. Gopal alleged that the police have been “shackled and in many cases pressurised to function as an arm of the ruling party”.

He said that CPI(M) cadres were involved in all incidents of violence. “Even the cadres of the ruling party’s allies are also targeted,’’ he said. “Those who part ways with the CPI(M) have to face murderous attacks from the party.’’ He alleged that CPI(M) targets women, children and the members of backward communities.

