RSS founder member Bhanu Shashtri dies

Founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and former MP Bhanu Kumar Shashtri died here Saturday at the age of 93 after prolonged illness . His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Ashok Nagar crematorium in the presence of his well-wishers including several political leaders. He was elected as MP from Udaipur and was also chairman of Khadi Board.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the death of the BJP veteran. “I am saddened after knowing about his demise. I pray for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family members to overcome the shock,” Raje said in a tweet. Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami also condoled the death of Shastri.

