RSS foisting fundamentalist agenda through BJP govts: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that the RSS was trying to implement its “fundamentalist” agenda through the BJP governments, putting at risk the secular character of the country.

“The politics today is at a very dangerous turn…RSS is conspiring to get its fundamentalist agenda implemented through the BJP governments, which could put the secular character of the country at risk,” he told a meeting of SP MLAs and MLCs here.

Referring to the results of the recent Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh accused the BJP of introducing a “new form of political corruption”.

“BJP has no plan for the development of Uttar Pradesh…they have formed the government on the basis of false promises. People have been misled in a planned manner…a new form of corrupt politics has come before us,” he said.

In a democracy, governments keep changing but these elections were fought on issues “other than development or people’s welfare”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged while recalling that schemes launched by his government were replicated by the governments of other states.

He also claimed that his government had succeeded in creating a “basic structure for development” in the state.

Stressing that funds were utilised for people’s welfare and corruption was checked during his regime, Akhilesh reminded his party colleagues that they would once again have to go to the people with SP’s policies and programmes.

“People will soon start realising the difference between the SP government which had honoured its promises and the BJP government which has only misled them,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, according to the secretariat of the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan has been made the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now