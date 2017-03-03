RSS sacks Kundan Chandravat after his controversial statement on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kundan Chandrawat has been expelled from the RSS for his highly controversial remarks Kundan Chandrawat has been expelled from the RSS for his highly controversial remarks

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced Friday that it expelled Kundan Chandravat who declared a bounty on the head of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a public gathering in Ujjain. Besides the remarks on Vijayan, Chandravat on Thursday also made highly divisive comments on the 2002 Gujarat riots that invited condemnation from all quarters including the Sangh.

Kundan who made controversial statement at Ujjain protest mtg has been relieved of his responsibility in RSS: Dr MM Vaidya pic.twitter.com/4t1emJH5PT — RSS (@RSSorg) March 3, 2017

In a statement, the RSS said Chandravat has been relieved of his responsibilities in the Sangh and added that it does not believe in violence. Chandravat, who was the Sah Prachar Pramukh of the Sangh in Ujjain, made the controversial remarks at a gathering protesting against the alleged attacks on RSS activists by CPM cadres in Kerala. He alleged that Vijayan was behind the attacks on RSS activists in the state.

Earlier in the day, Chandravat retracted his remarks and expressed regret for the same.

Meanwhile, Vijayan dismissed the threat to his life and said it would not stop him from travelling in the country.

Several members of the BJP-RSS and the ruling CPM in Kerala have been involved in clashes especially in the northern district of Kannur with casualties on both sides. Earlier today, three DYFI activists were attacked in Palakkad and in a separate incident, a local office of the CPM was set on fire.

