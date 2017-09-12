RSS does not support trolling, says chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said his organisation does not support trolling and aggressive behaviour on the net as it amounts to “hitting below the belt”. He was speaking at an interactive session here with foreign diplomats from more than 50 missions. “Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt. We do not support those who display such aggressive nature. We do not support trolling and aggressive behaviour on the net,” Bhagwat was quoted in a series of tweets posted by Prasar Bharti Chairman A Surya Prakash who was present at the event.

Besides addressing the diplomats, Bhagwat answered questions at the event organised by the India Foundation. The RSS chief also said that the Sangh Parivar does not believe in discrimination. “No discrimination and oneness of our nation and oneness of the world is our goal,” said another tweet by Prakash quoting Bhagwat. He told the diplomats that RSS runs 1.70 lakh service projects in various fields, including health, education, rural development, and invited them to visit these projects.

On relationship with the BJP, the RSS chief reiterated that the Sangh does not interfere in the party’s affairs. “Sangh does not run BJP; BJP does not run Sangh. As Swayamsevaks we consult and exchange notes but independent in functioning,” said BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav in a tweet quoting the RSS chief. Madhav, who was incharge of media and public relations of the RSS for a number of years before moving to the BJP, is a director of the India Foundation along with Prakash.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App