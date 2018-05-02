RSS defamation case: Thane court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 12

“My fight is against an ideology, against those who killed Gandhi….those who have removed Gandhi from the calendar. Gandhiji will stay in the heart of India forever,” Gandhi had said after emerging from the court in January. “My fight is against an ideology, against those who killed Gandhi….those who have removed Gandhi from the calendar. Gandhiji will stay in the heart of India forever,” Gandhi had said after emerging from the court in January.

A Bhiwandi court in Thane district has directed Congress president Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 12 in connection with the defamation case filed against him by an Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary. During the last hearing in April, the court had deferred to frame charges against Gandhi as he was not present in court.

RSS functionary Rajesh Kunte had filed a defamation case against Gandhi in 2014 after watching Gandhi give a speech on TV in which he accused the RSS for the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is embroiled in another defamation case filed against him, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury by a RSS swayamsevak and lawyer in Mumbai for allegedly linking the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh with the RSS. Lankesh was shot on September 6 last year at her residence in Karnataka.

