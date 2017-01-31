RSS defamation case: My fight is against those who killed Gandhi, says Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

After concluding a hearing at a Bhiwandi court in a defamation case filed against him by the RSS, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was fighting against those who had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

“My fight is against an ideology, against those who killed Gandhi….those who have removed Gandhi from the calendar. Gandhiji will stay in the heart of India forever,” Rahul said soon after emerging from the court. Monday was the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajesh Kunte, an RSS functionary from Bhiwandi, had filed a defamation case against Rahul in 2014 after watching a televised speech in which Rahul accused the RSS of killing Gandhi. The court was expected to frame charges against Rahul on Monday, but his lawyers asked for an adjournment. Lawyer Ashok Mundargi said that Kunte had not provided him with evidence. Magistrate Tushar Waje directed Kunte to provide Rahul’s lawyer copies of the newspapers and adjourned the matter to March 3.