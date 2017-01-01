RSS criticises conversion of tribals to Christianity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday attacked Christian organisations for “converting tribals to Christianity”. He said this at a Virat Hindu Sammelan in Gujarat’s tribal-dominated Vansda taluka, where Christians account for 30 per cent of the population.

Bhagwat quoted the Pope “proudly saying” that they “had entirely converted’’ people in Europe, Australia and America to Christianity over 1,000 years and that it was now Asia’s turn. He added that they were eyeing Asia now. “Who would be receptive to them in Asia?’’ he asked. “China is a Communist country. That’s why China calls itself secular. Will it let the Christianisation?’’ He wondered whether West Asian Muslim countries would let them to Christianise. “They would not.’’ Bhagwat added that they think only India is where they can get converts. He said that they should realise that only six per cent have become Christians over 1,000 years despite their attempts over the last 300 years that continue. “They do not have strength and claim that here they are working to spread Christianity.’’

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Bhagwat cited auctioning of churches in the US to underline his point. He cited his meeting with an Indian businessman in the US, who told him that a Baptist church had been purchased after an auction and converted into a temple. “One more church was auctioned and a Vishwa Hindu Parishad office has been set up there.’’

Bhagwat asked Hindus to remember “who they are” and that their culture is “superior”. “Hindu community is in trouble. Which country are we living in? Our own country. This is our land… This is the land of our ancestors. Bharat Mata is mother of us all. We have forgotten ourselves. We are all Hindus. Let our castes, languages we speak, regions we come from, gods we worship be different. Those who are sons of Bharat Mata, are Hindus,” he said.