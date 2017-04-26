RSS cracks whip on workers: Don’t disturb government, police

Sources, meanwhile, said that while RSS is concerned about state government’s image in view of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it is also concerned about morale of its workers. (Representational Image) Sources, meanwhile, said that while RSS is concerned about state government’s image in view of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it is also concerned about morale of its workers. (Representational Image)

THE RASHTRIYA Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) top brass has reportedly issued a stern warning to the leaders and workers of the RSS and its offshoots in Uttar Pradesh, asking them refrain from interacting directly with the police and the government.

This comes days after Bajrang Dal men had indulged in violence and attacked policemen in Agra and an SSP’s office was vandalised allegedly by a BJP MLA in Saharanpur.

“We have been directed to not to disturb the state government. We have to let the government function on its own because Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set 100-day timeline to execute various important tasks,” said a senior RSS office-bearer of UP’s eastern region.

Asked what he meant by “disturb”, RSS leader said: “Leaders of RSS and its offshoots have been asked not to put pressure on any minister or government official by seeking favours such as transfers and postings in districts… they should not force that an FIR be lodged and a closure report submitted or a case expunged. Also, right-wing offshoots are supposed to only give suggestions to the state government regarding need for changes in policies and not to hold an agitation or a sit-in for their demands.”

“Recently, ABVP workers had staged dharnas in Lucknow and other parts of the state against fee hike in universities and colleges. At some places like Lucknow, the dharna was staged at the Collectorate” said a RSS leader. On Wednesday as well, ABVP is likely protest at Secondary Education Directorate in Lucknow against fee hike in schools.

“Some incidents related to the gau rakshaks have also caused embarrassment to the government. Such organisations should not become over-active on such controversial issues because the state as well as the central government are already concerned about the issue,” said a BJP leader.

Recently, at a BJP workers’ meet in Lucknow, Adityanath had said that time of agitation is over and ruling party workers should focus on popularising the works of the state and Centre.

Sources, meanwhile, said that while the RSS is concerned about the state state government’s image in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it is also concerned about the morale of its workers. “Workers have struggled for the BJP in adverse conditions during the last 15 years when SP and BSP ruled UP. When BJP has come to power because of their hard work, their ignorance and any step to suppress their enthusiasm could demoralise them… this is not good,” said a RSS leader.

To make their presence felt among the public, the RSS has decided to appoint coordinators at state and district levels, who would convey issues and grievances of the workers to the government and ensure the same are sorted out.

On Monday, the RSS had asked the UP government to keep the “emotions and enthusiasm” of right-wing workers in check to keep up the image of the BJP government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now