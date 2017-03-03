RSS, CPM violence flares up in Kerala, 3 DYFI activists attacked in Palakkad

Hyderabad: RSS activists protest against attack on their office in Kerala; (left) Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kallachy near Nadapuram, Kerala Hyderabad: RSS activists protest against attack on their office in Kerala; (left) Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kallachy near Nadapuram, Kerala

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the RSS and CPM in Kerala, three Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were attacked at Elappulli in Palakkad district. Five unidentified men who came on motor bikes attacked the three activists- Rathish (30), Yousuf (31) and Sudheesh (28). The attack in Palakad happened few hours before the bomb attack on RSS office in Kallachi in Kozhikode district on Thursday. DYFI is the youth wing of the CPM.

Police filed a complaint naming three BJP workers for attacking the two youths. In another attack, the CPM office in Vishnumangalam, Kozhikode area was set on fire on Thursday night. RSS supporter Virag Pachpor told ANI on Friday that since the last eight months when the Communist Government came to power in Kerala, there had been continuous attacks on RSS people.

Yesterday, RSS leader from Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s head and promised to “offer a garland of three lakh human skulls to Bharat Mata” in revenge. However, Vijayan said the remarks didn’t bother him: “I reject the threat with contempt.”

Coming down heavily on the RSS leader over his announcement on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday said it knows how to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-raj and protect the democracy. “We fought against the British raj and won the independence. We know how to fight against the BJP-raj and protect the democracy, secularism in our country,” CPI leader D Raja told ANI.

Kerala has seen several political killing over the past few years with members of both RSS and CPI(M) being killed.

Ripples in Delhi

On Thursday, the entire Delhi university’s North Campus was filled with hoardings of random mutilated bodies and other disturbing images calling it to be an outcome of communist violence in the state. One of the hoardings had a photo of a mutilated body of an RSS worker from Kannur, Kerala, who was killed in 2008. According to a statement issued by AISA, the hoardings were fake and illegally put at spots where hoardings were not allowed. AISA accused the the Delhi Police to be ‘in constant nexus with the ABVP in this entire episode’.

They claimed that the posters were not only put in broad day light but also few of them were put just outside the police station at a time when the entire campus was in a tensed situation with heavy police trying to control the atmosphere. AISA further said that ABVP’s hoarding with mutilated bodies of people and burnt homes was violence mongering. ABVP took out a rally on Thursday which saw a participation of close to 1,500 people, including students.

The ABVP alleged that Communists were perpetrating violence in various parts of the country and used the photograph as evidence during the rally.

