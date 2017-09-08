RSS condemns Gauri Lankesh’s murder, seeks impartial probe

The family of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh mourn her death at her funeral on Wednesday. (File) The family of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh mourn her death at her funeral on Wednesday. (File)

The RSS has “strongly condemned” the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead in Bengaluru on Tuesday. In a statement, V Nagaraj, RSS Sanghachalak (president) of Dakshina Madhya Kshetra, said: “The RSS strongly condemns the killing of senior journalist, thinker and writer Gauri Lankesh.” Dakshina Madhya Kshetra of the RSS handles the organisation’s activities in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Nagaraj heads the Sangh operations in these states. A statement by a Kshetra Sanghchalak is presumed to have official ratification of the Sangh’s Nagpur headquarters.

“The RSS deeply regrets the brutal killing of Gauri Lankesh. We pray to God to give strength to the family to bear the loss,” Nagaraj said, adding that “we urge the state government to order an impartial enquiry and bring the culprits to justice”.

Several RSS Swayamsevaks have also strongly condemned the incident. “RSS expressed deep condolences and condemned the murder of Journalist Gauri Lankesh. RSS demands Impartial police enquiry on the murder,” Bengaluru-based senior Swayamsevak Rajesh Padmar tweeted soon after the killing. Padmar heads the college student wings of the RSS.

The comments come in the wake of accusations from some quarters that the Sangh Parivar was behind Lankesh’s murder.

