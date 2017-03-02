RSS condemns Chandrawat’s remarks, says doesn’t subscribe to any views advocating violence

Ujjain Sah Prachar Pramukh Kundan Chandrawat (ANI photo) Ujjain Sah Prachar Pramukh Kundan Chandrawat (ANI photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday condemned the statement put out by one of their party leader who proudly claimed having killed ‘2000 Muslims’ post-Godhra riots even as he held Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the alleged murders of RSS activists in that state. “RSS doesn’t subscribe to any views advocating violence and strongly condemn it. Attached statement is loud and clear,” said Dr MM Vaidya of the RSS.

Earlier in the day, RSS leader Ujjain Sah Prachar Pramukh Kundan Chandrawat had told a gathering at Shahid Park in Ujjain town: “Three hundred pracharaks have been killed. Communists be warned, we will offer a garland of three lakh heads to Bharat Mata.”

The statement issued by RSS:

Aside from his statement, Chandrawat also announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Pinarayi Vijayan’s head. “If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs 1 crore to him,” he said.

When questioned, Chandrawat was unapologetic and said he stood by his comments.

