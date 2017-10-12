RSS clarifies: No plan to admit women into shakhas

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Representational image). Express archive. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Representational image). Express archive.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday rubbished media reports that the organisation will consider admitting women into its shakhas (congregation).

Terming them as “deliberately concocted baseless reports”, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP clarified that one of its top leader, Manmohan Vaidya, only said that the outfit works exclusively with men in shakhas, and through them it connects with their families.

“Shakha work among women is being conducted by Rashtra Sevika Samiti. In all programs & campaign in society women also are participating. Women create an atmosphere of cooperation in families to support RSS,” the RSS tweeted.

Vaidya, RSS’s all-india prachar pramukh, hit back at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s comment that women are never seen in Sangh shakhas.

“If he (Rahul) wants to see women, he should go to a women’s hockey match. Men and women don’t compete together in sports,’’ Vaidya said.

Vaidya was speaking with reporters on the eve of the organisation’s three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal that will begin at Sharda Vihar Awasiya Vidyayala on the outskirts of Bhopal on Thursday.

On Tuesday, during an interaction with students in Vadodara, Rahul said: “Have you seen a single woman at an RSS shakha wearing shorts? I have never seen any. Why aren’t women allowed in RSS? They (BJP) have so many women in the party, but I have not seen a single woman in the RSS. What mistake have they made?”

His comment caused a war of words between the Congress and BJP, with BJP’s Smriti Irani and Anandiben Patel slamming him for the comment.

