RSS chief says can raise force in days, Army needs months

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday said his organisation had the capability to raise a force, when the country needed it, in “three days”, compared to the Army which would take “six to seven months” to do the same.

He said: “Hamara military sanghatan nahin hai, military jaisi discipline hamari hai. Aur agar desh ko zaroorat padey, aur desh ka samveedhan… toh sena tayyar karne ko chhe saat mahine lag jayenge, Sanghke swayamsevakon ko leke teen din me tayyar honge, yeh hamaari kshamata hai. (Ours is not a military organisation, but we have military discipline. And if the country requires it and the Constitution… then the Army would take six to seven months to get ready, our volunteers will take three days. This is our capability).”

In Bihar for 10 days, Bhagwat has held the review meeting of various Sangh wings and was speaking in Muzaffarpur where he met Sangh volunteers from Bihar and Jharkhand.

