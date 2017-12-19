RSS chief on week long visit to West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Source: Express Photo/Monica Chaturvedi) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Source: Express Photo/Monica Chaturvedi)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a week long visit to West Bengal from on Tuesday to look into the organisational aspects of the RSS in the state.

Senior RSS functionaries from all over the state will meet and discuss various organisational aspects that the RSS is facing in the state with the Sarsanghchalak.

“The visit is aimed at looking into the organisational growth of RSS in the state and to discuss various aspects regarding the growth of RSS in Bengal,” a senior RSS leader said.

Bhagwat’s week long visit to West Bengal is of immense political importance as the BJP is trying hard to put up an alternative to the TMC regime in the state.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to address a close door meet of RSS functionaries in Uluberia and Tatiberai in Howrah district on December 23-24.

