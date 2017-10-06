Only in Express
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy meets with accident; no injuries reported

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling to Vrindavan from New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2017 11:26 am
Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan Bhagwat accident, RSS chief, RSS chief accident, Mohan Bhagwat Vrindavan, Bhagwat accident, India news, Indian Express RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Express Photo/Pradip Das)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy met with an accident on Friday, while he was travelling to Vrindavan from New Delhi. None of the passengers were reportedly injured in the accident. Bhagwat has resumed his journey and will attend events as scheduled.

The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura after the tyre of an escort vehicle in the motorcade burst, reported news agency PTI.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

