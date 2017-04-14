RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Gujarat tomorrow to attend seminar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to attend a two-day seminar organised by the RSS-backed Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM) starting Saturday.

The seminar is on the topic of ‘Freeing India from the colonial mindset’ and it will be held at Prakash High school in the city, a BVM release said.

“During the seminar, dignitaries would engage in talks on finding ways to Indianise each and every aspect of public life and decolonise the Indian mindset in order to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Hind Swaraj,” the release said.

The deliberations would revolve around freeing people from the colonial mindset and foreign influence, which was imposed on citizens after the Independence, the BVM said.

RSS joint secretary Suresh Soni and several other dignitaries including, JNU professor Makarand Paranjape, former Pro Vice Chancellor of JNU Dr Kapil Kapoor, film director and writer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh,, would attend the seminar, the release said.

