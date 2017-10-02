RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet intellectuals in Delhi on October 6

Mohan Bhagwat, since last few years, has been meeting industrialists, educationists, diplomats and intellectuals from different walks of life to strengthen the saffron organisation. (Source: Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi/File) Mohan Bhagwat, since last few years, has been meeting industrialists, educationists, diplomats and intellectuals from different walks of life to strengthen the saffron organisation. (Source: Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi/File)

Continuing his outreach programmes, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to meet intellectuals from different walks of life and officials of different government and NGOs here on October 6, said informed sources.

The event is likely to be attended by Vice Chancellors of various central universities, heads of PSUs, top bosses of other government-run organisations and eminent personalities like doctors, former bureaucrats, lawyers and industrialists, the sources said.

The meeting of the RSS chief, which is taking place days after his annual Dussehra speech on Saturday, assumes significance as the government is under attack within and from the opposition as well over the state of economy.

“After Vijaya Dashmi speech, Sarsanghachalakji meets people from different walks of life and discusses several issues. This tradition is being followed since last many years. There is nothing new in this,” Manmohan Vaidya, the head of RSS Publicity Department, told IANS.

He said such meetings would also take place in 12 different regions of the country. These meetings will be addressed by other RSS officials and attended by intelligentsia and heads of different organisation.

Sources said Bhagwat would meet the people from different walks of life to get their feedback about the working of RSS and while he would seek suggestions for them for the improvement in the organisation.

“It will be an interactive session likely to be attended by aroud 70 delegates. Those invited for the event would be given opportunity to speak. They can ask to RSS chief for any clarification about the organisation,” an RSS office-bearer busy with the preparations of the event, told IANS.

Besides the RSS chief, senior functionaries like Bhaiyaji Joshi, Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale would attend the meet at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in central Delhi. Sources said that none of the Union Ministers have been invited for the event.

Before reaching Delhi, Bhagwat would attend a two-day international religious conference on the ocassion of 1000th birth anniversary of great philosopher-saint Ramanajucharya at Bihar’s Ara on October 4-5.

Bhagwat, since last few years, has been meeting industrialists, educationists, diplomats and intellectuals from different walks of life to strengthen the saffron organisation.

Recently, Bhagwat met diplomats of different countries here at a function organised by India Foundaion.

