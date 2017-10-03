RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reads out Sister Nivedita to speak about Bhartiyata and why he is opposed to Sachar Committee

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat read out from writings of Sister Nivedita to speak about Bhartiyata and why he is opposed to Sachar Committee.

Bhagwat spoke at Science City auditorium on Tuesday evening delivering a lecture on ‘Nivedita and Indian Nationalism’. The programme is organized by Sister Nivedita Mission Trust to commemorate 150th Birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita.

Speaking on Sister Nivedita’s idea of a Nation state Bhagwat said, “One of my friends, a learned Muslim asked me why I oppose Sachar committee…Over the years there has been so many outside influences in Bharat and we assimilated all…we digested all. Some time back we had some indigestion (beech mein hazma kharab ho Gaya). But it is alright. So many rivers have flowed into Ganga, but Ganga remained Ganga. I told him once they educate themselves and understand the fact, we are ready to withdraw our opposition.”

“Once Rabindranath Tagore said that these two communities will not die fighting but they will find a way to stay together. And that will be the Hindu way,” Bhagwat said.

He further said, “like sister Nivedita said there cannot be a nationalistic feeling in the country if people are aiming at each other’s throats. We have to get rid of internal differences.”

The visit of Mohan Bhagwat has been mired with controversy, with state run Mahajati Sadan auditorium refusing to give permission for the programme. Later, organizers opted for Science City a larger venue.

Interestingly, Bengal and Kerala featured in his Vijaya Dashami speech, where he stated that the state governments and their systematically politicized administrative systems are lending a helping hand for anti-national forces.

“The situation in Bengal and Kerala is known to all. The state governments and their systematically politicised administrative systems are not only apathetic to this serious national crisis but are also lending a helping hand to the anti-national forces for petty political interests. Information pertaining to all these anti-national activities reaches the union government and administration and they must be taking necessary steps to foil these nefarious designs. But, cross-border smuggling, including that of cow, continue to be a matter of concern,” he said during his speech in Nagpur recently.

