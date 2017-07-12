RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lavishes praise on Narendra Modi as he releases book on PM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday credited Narendra Modi’s ‘aprasiddh’ (not famous) stint with the Hindutva organisation for his “bright” journey as Gujarat Chief Minister and then the prime minister. If Modi had continued working within the RSS, few outside the organisation would have known him, he said at the release of a book– Making of a Legend– on the prime minister.

“But if we give it some thought, we will realise that it was his ‘aprasiddh’ (not famous) journey till he became the chief minister that led to such brightness (ujjwal) surrounding his journey as chief minister and prime minister,” he said. The outside world would have little time to appreciate his work if he had remained in the RSS, Bhagwat said, adding that the outfit, however, would have still realised his importance.

As a ‘karyakarta’ and ‘swayamsevak’ (volnteer) Modi remains the same person he was before becoming the Gujarat chief minister, and publicity and fame have not impacted him, the RSS chief said. Heaping praise on Modi, he said the prime minister had attributes like hard work, courage, patience, wisdom, strength and valour but what is more is that he would consider no work impossible and do what was needed. “Though it is natural to focus on Modi’s personality but people should go beyond it…They should also focus on the work that goes into making of successful people,” he said, asking them to know why Modi’s leadership became “a ray of hope” for the country.

“What should be done has been discussed in the country for the last 70 years. But it is happening now. Why? Because it is being done now.” “Society has got a good and able ‘thekedar’ (contractor) in Narendra bhai for its welfare but the danger is that people will leave everything to him and go to sleep. It should not happen. Books (on him) should help people develop attributes like him,” he said, referring to Modi.

He said all should endeavour to make India a greater country than it was before its “decline” in the last 1000-1500 years. “It seems to me that (BJP chief) Amit bhai has given a safe estimate of 2024,” he then said referring to Amit Shah, who was on the dais and had spoken earlier.

Shah had spoken about welfare targets the government has set, many with 2024 deadline. The next Lok Sabha elections are due in 2019. “But a lot of work has to be done… Government cannot do everything. Society too has to pitch in,” he said as he referred to untouchability.

