RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Varanasi to recruit, speak ideology

WITH AN aim to draw more people into the RSS fold, its chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday began a five-day tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi.

Amid tight security, he was escorted to the Deen Dayal handicrafts trade facilitation centre in Badalalpur, where he met district’s sevaks for 30 minutes. “He discussed RSS ideology with the sevaks, many of who were new members. Bhagwatji is aiming to increase membership. He mainly discussed how we can take the RSS’ work forward in spheres of societal life,” Saurav, a swayamsevak who attended Bhagwat’s talk, said.

Bhagwat, who had just concluded a 10-day trip in Bihar reviewing various Sangh units, held the meet in the city’s massive Deen Dayal Handicrafts Complex, which the PM had inaugurated last year.

Bhagwat, who arrived by train in the afternoon, will address local Sangh representatives from eastern UP with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 18.

Sources said all local BJP leaders will attend Bhagwat’s talks. “The RSS chief holds district-level organisational meets every year across the region. But this year, all programmes are grand, especially with the CM joining him on February 18. It’s election season… while Varanasi is strategically important for the BJP, it is an important centre for the RSS,” said another RSS member.

