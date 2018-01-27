RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists Tricolour at Kerala school

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a school in Pallakad. (Source: ANI/Twitter) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a school in Pallakad. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Bypassing a state government directive, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday hoisted the national flag at a CBSE-affiliated private school in Kerala’s Palakkad. Bhagwat is in Palakkad to attend a three-day camp of RSS workers.

The RSS chief unfurled the national flag at Vyasa Vidhya Peethom, a higher secondary school. In an apparent bid to prevent Bhagwat from hoisting the national flag at the school, the LDF government last week issued a directive that only department heads (headmasters in schools) should hoist flags at institutions.

The circular was issued in the backdrop of Bhagwat hoisting the national flag at a government-aided school in Palakkad on Independence Day, defying a directive from the district collector, who had then acted upon a complaint.

This time, BJP and RSS chose a private school known to be backed by pro-RSS Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan. BJP leaders had earlier said the state government directive was not binding on the school.

BJP’s Palakkad district president and advocate E Krishnadas said the directive was illegal as every citizen has the right to hoist the national flag on Republic Day. “Normally, people’s representatives used to hoist the flag at schools. However, in a bid to prevent Bhagwat from hoisting the flag, the government has virtually taken away privilege of the people’s representatives.’’

In his address, Bhagwat said the concept of democracy would be fulfilled only when the last man in queue gets power.

