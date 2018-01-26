RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Caste in politics because voting is on caste

Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said that politicians are compelled to resort to caste politics because votes are cast in India based on caste.

Speaking at conference on “Nationalism and Ethical Practices in Business” at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Bhagwat said, “Samaj mein ethical practices ki jitni aadat hai, utni politics mein reflect hoti hai… Udhaharan ke liye, jaat-paat ki rajneeti mujhe nahi karna, aisa mein sochke bhi jata hoon lekin samaj toh jaat-paat par vote deta hai, toh mujhe karni hi padti hai. Mujhe wahan tikna hai, tabhi toh mein parivartan laoonga… toh samaj parivartan se rajneetik vyavastha mein parivartan hota hai, ulta nahi hota. (The ethical practices of the society is reflected in the politics of the country. For example, I don’t want to use caste politics but I am compelled to use it because the society votes based on caste. If I stay in power, only then can I change the system. So if the society changes, the politics of the country will also change, not vice-versa).”

Stressing on the need to boost employment, Bhagwat said India should decentralise production, and train and educate people. While automation and technology play an important role in running a business, company owners should run their business ethically, keeping in mind the interest of workers and the country, he said.

“Any business should not just benefit the owner. It should benefit others, too, and the country. It should generate employment. I am not against technology and business owners have to look at automation and mechanisation to run a business. But they should be mindful of the welfare of the workers that run the company or are associated with the company,” he said.

On the role of government in business, Bhagwat said that if people exercise “in-built control” while using their freedom, the government’s control through regulations can be brought down gradually.

“That government is best which governs the least. We should move in that direction. Traditionally, India has been the most individualistic country where everyone has the freedom to do whatever they want, and the people of the country should take responsibility for their actions. If they do what they want keeping in mind the national interest then there is no need for government control or regulations,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that every Indian has religious freedom, choosing which religion to follow is a personal choice, and that all Indians ultimately have the same ethics (dharma). He said “luxuries and prestige” are temporary and everyone should steer clear of them without getting affected.

“If tomorrow, the government decides to remove my security, I will neither make an application against it nor demand a red-beacon car… All this is prestige, which comes and goes. Luxuries also come and go. One has to steer clear of it without being affected,” said Bhagwat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App