RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for revival of gurukul system

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday made a strong pitch for the revival of gurukul system and revision of school syllabus, which he said should be a blend of traditional education and modern subjects. “Education should be rooted in the society and be autonomous, but the government can nurture it and remove hurdles in its path,” he said.

Bhagwat called for the need to spread awareness on the gurukul system among students, parents and researchers. He said the traditional system of education should be brought back, with or without the help of the government.

“We will go to the government (with the suggestions on the gurukul system). If they help it’s fine. Irrespective of whether they do it or not, we will do it. Education is vrat for us, not vyavsay,’’ he said. The RSS chief was speaking at the Virat Gurukul Sammelan in Ujjain organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Government and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, an organisation affiliated with the RSS.

According to sources, after the three-day Sammelan, a draft declaration on the gurukul system will be submitted to the government.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who addressed the meet before Bhagwat, said they would try to incorporate the declaration. Javadekar said efforts would be made to find a common ground between gurukul and modern education.

The RSS chief also said the study of Vedas was important for scientific growth.

