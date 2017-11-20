RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for efforts to empower women

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Source: Express Photo/Monica Chaturvedi) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Source: Express Photo/Monica Chaturvedi)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for efforts to empower women and added that these efforts must vary with situations.

Bhagwat was speaking after inaugurating the Sitabai Nargundkar Nursing Mahila Mahavidyalaya here on Sunday. The programme was organised by Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha, which will run the newly opened institute.

“Half the population comprises of women, who are working on a par with men in different spheres. Efforts need to be made to empower them but they will have to be according to the specific situation as situations may vary from place to place,” Bhagwat said. “Those running institutions always need to keep the objectives of the institution in mind. With growth in activity and resources, they often lose the focus. This must be guarded against,” Bhagwat said.

Chairman and Managing Director of The Indian Express group, Viveck Goenka was chief guest at the programme. Also present were working president of Maharshi Karve Sanstha Pramod Gorhe, Nagpur unit chief Milind Kukde and principal of the nursing institute Rupa Verma.

