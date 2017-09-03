RSS bodies raise concerns about farm distress, rising joblessness

RSS affiliates on Saturday questioned several socio-economic policies of the central government and expressed concern over agrarian distress and rising unemployment in the country. On the second day of the RSS Samanvay Baithak (coordination meet) here, senior leaders suggested that swayamsevaks regularly visit villages, hold chaupals and listen to the concerns of farmers. “Detailed reports were presented on issues like agrarian crisis, drought, poor prices of crops and GM seeds,” said a senior RSS leader.

Prominent organisations whose presentations questioned government policies included Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS). The SJM noted that several policies of Niti Aayog were anti-poor. It underlined the damage being caused to small-scale industries due to cheap imports from China, and outlined programmes it had undertaken for boycott of Chinese goods.

Expressing concern over policies that are “detrimental” to the labour sector, the BMS said it was holding a rally for labourers in November and would draw up a charter of demands. The Samanvay Baithak takes place twice a year, during which heads of nearly 40 RSS affiliates working in various sectors share their observations and experiences on various issues. The current meet was attended by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Sahsarkyavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Suresh Soni and Krishan Gopal and other senior leaders.

On the first day of the meet on Friday, the discussions revolved around internal security and the situation in key states like Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal. BJP chief Amit Shah, who was present at all sessions that day, left for Delhi Saturday morning. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came with his deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya in the morning and left after a few hours.

The visits of several top BJP ministers were cancelled, possibly because of the Cabinet reshuffle.

