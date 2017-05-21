RSS, BJP supports Amarinder Singh’s demand to let blacklisted Sikhs visit India

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

The RSS and the BJP have supported Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s demand to let the blacklisted Sikhs visit the country and join the mainstream, saying it would be a welcome step. “There are people who have been blacklisted (for being involved in Khalistan movement) and living abroad. If they want to return and join the mainstream, it would be a good and welcome step,” Punjab RSS chief Brij Bhushan Singh Bedi told PTI.

He said such people have lost connection with their roots. “Some people are still active in Khalistan movement but they do not have any connection at the ground level,” he added.

Asked whether such people pose a risk of spreading of instability in the state if allowed to return, Bedi said, “In fact, those active in Khalistan movement are not even aware of it. If they come back, no one will be there to listen to their subversive views.”

State BJP chief Vijay Sampla said that there are only a few in the blacklisted category. “The centre is considering this matter and the issue had also surfaced during the SAD-BJP regime,” he said.

He said those who had left the country after getting influenced by the movement have now realised that it was futile effort.

“Those who have realised that nothing can be achieved through terrorism, are most welcome in the mainstream,” he said.

However, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Shantidoot, who comes from a Sangh background, said there is nothing wrong in accepting such people into the mainstream but the government must be careful and do proper screening.

Last month, Singh had met the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue. The Punjab CM had sought the centre’s permission to allow the blacklisted Sikh youths to return to the country.

Rajnath had assured him to consider the matter.

Meanwhile, All India Anti-Terrorist Front Chairman M S Bitta refused to comment on the issue.

