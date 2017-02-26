RSS against secularism, sad that India’s fate in its hands, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

Launching a scathing attack on the RSS, Kerala Chief Minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday called the organisation an opponent of communal harmony and a propagator of intolerance across the country.

Addressing a party rally for communal harmony at Mangaluru in Karnataka where his presence had prompted protests from the BJP and other right wing groups, Vijayan said the RSS is opposed to the idea of secularism. “It is unfortunate that the fate of the country is now in the hands of the RSS. It would take me hours to speak of the injustices perpetrated by the RSS,’’ Vijayan told CPM cadres at Mangaluru’s Nehru Maidan.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from Dakshina Kannada. At least six public and private buses were pelted with stones in different areas on Saturday. The BJP and other groups had called for a hartal in the region on Saturday against the Kerala CM’s participation in a rally for communal harmonyto protest against the alleged political murders of 200 right-wing activists in Kerala, allegedly by CPM workers.