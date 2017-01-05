RSS affiliate to launch national campaign against triple talaq

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a group affiliated to the RSS, has announced a nationwide campaign to attract Muslim women voters by raising the issue of triple talaq. Express Photo The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a group affiliated to the RSS, has announced a nationwide campaign to attract Muslim women voters by raising the issue of triple talaq. Express Photo

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a group affiliated to the RSS, has announced a nationwide campaign to attract Muslim women voters by raising the issue of triple talaq. It will also implore its supporters to vote keeping the nation in mind and not caste or religion. MRM is going to hold ‘Jalsas’ in different districts of UP to speak to Muslim women and seek their support over the issue. RSS national executive member and MRM ‘margdarshak’ Indresh Kumar and MRM national convener Mohd Afzal will address these Jalsas.

“Two Jalsas are being started from UP and Muslim women will be told there that the triple talaq was not exercised during the period of Hazrat Mohammad because Hazarat Mohammad was against it,” said Afzal. He added that the group will spread awareness among Muslims that talaq should be done as per Quran only.

“Our objective is not political but we will appeal the Muslims to vote in the name of nation (in the upcoming election) instead of caste and religion. We will make them aware that some political leaders are misleading Muslims,” said Mahirajdhwaj Singh, MRM national co-convener. He said that Muslim voters would be asked to compare the performance of the previous governments and that of the Centre. All communities benefitted from the NDA rule, he said.

But triple talaq will be the main issue in these meetings. “We will tell them of the Supreme Court’s observations on the issue and how Muslim women had approached it. The Centre had no role behind this move,” said Singh.

Singh said that women wing of MRM has been engaged to contact the women of the community and invite them in Jalsa. Afzal said that MRM has also formed a ‘Zakat fund’ for helping the divorcee women and will arrange free education too for their children.