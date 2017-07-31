RSS activist murder: CPM, BJP shake hands to prevent violence, all-party meet on August 6

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on August 6 in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the series of violent incidents involving members of BJP-RSS and CPI-M workers. Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the BJP and RSS leaders, Vijayan said peace meetings would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kannur.

“After the recent incident, it was decided that meeting between leaders of all political parties be held and it will be done district wise,” he said.

IeMalayalam reports that it was decided at the meeting to ensure that violence is not repeated with clear instructions to all party workers on both sides not to engage in any violence.

Meanwhile, a video that is going viral shows the CM asking journalists to leave the room where the meeting was supposed to take place. A visbily unhappy CM is seen asking the journalists to come out of the room. The CM and Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are seen waiting for the journalists to troop out of the room.

Vijayan held the meeting with state BJP chief Kummanam Rajashekharan, BJP’s lone MLA and senior leader O Rajagopal and RSS leader P Gopalankutty. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is also at the meeting.

On July 29, an RSS functionary, Rajesh, was hacked to death by suspected members of the CPI(M), a claim denied by the party. Police have so far arrested seven person in connection with the case, including the main accused Manikandan, a history-sheeter. They claimed a personal dispute between Rajesh and the accused resulted in his murder.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vijayan over phone on Sunday and expressed concern over the attacks. Political violence is not acceptable in in a democracy, he said. Last week, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam had summoned the chief minister and DGP Loknath Behara over the string of violent incidents. Vijayan assured the Governor he will be meeting RSS and BJP leaders.

