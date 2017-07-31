RSS activist murder: CPM, BJP shake hands to prevent violence, all-party meet on August 6

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on August 6 in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the series of violent incidents involving members of BJP-RSS and CPI-M workers. Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the BJP and RSS leaders, Vijayan said peace meetings would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kannur.
“After the recent incident, it was decided that meeting between leaders of all political parties be held and it will be done district wise,” he said.
IeMalayalam reports that it was decided at the meeting to ensure that violence is not repeated with clear instructions to all party workers on both sides not to engage in any violence.
Meanwhile, a video that is going viral shows the CM asking journalists to leave the room where the meeting was supposed to take place. A visbily unhappy CM is seen asking the journalists to come out of the room. The CM and Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are seen waiting for the journalists to troop out of the room.
Watch video: Pinarayi Vijayan loses cool
Vijayan held the meeting with state BJP chief Kummanam Rajashekharan, BJP’s lone MLA and senior leader O Rajagopal and RSS leader P Gopalankutty. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is also at the meeting.
On July 29, an RSS functionary, Rajesh, was hacked to death by suspected members of the CPI(M), a claim denied by the party. Police have so far arrested seven person in connection with the case, including the main accused Manikandan, a history-sheeter. They claimed a personal dispute between Rajesh and the accused resulted in his murder.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vijayan over phone on Sunday and expressed concern over the attacks. Political violence is not acceptable in in a democracy, he said. Last week, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam had summoned the chief minister and DGP Loknath Behara over the string of violent incidents. Vijayan assured the Governor he will be meeting RSS and BJP leaders.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:12 pmRSS workers deserve this fate, every city should learn the idea of hacking death to RSS workers, they are the creator of problem and RSS organization is epic center of Terrorism in India in order to destablized beloved India.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:31 pmWhy these murders happening only in Red Basin CPM ruled states? Red flags (communists) are blood thirsty. Ideological enmity should be countered ideologically, not by physical elimination. . Your idealogy failed, so you are killing people out of frustration. you also face the same fate one day . This is the history. Communists - Be aware.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:00 pmCM is the culprit. He is behind all these crimes. The CPIM wants to create a problem to BJP as they are trying to appease Muslim vote banks. Thses politicians are wretched and should be booked and arrested. Throw this CPIM and this CM from Kerala. These people are trying to split India by talking to China and Pakistan and passing all the information to them.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 1:52 pmNow with so much media exposure he is forced to call this meeting ... Also he should ensure that mid day meals are continued during Ramzaan in Kerala Muslim majority areas ...Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 1:52 pmWow !!! This chap Pinayari Vijayan is a very fine actor of the caliber of the later Prem r. After butchering the RSS men in open genocide , he has the termity to condemn the attacks which his own goons carried out. Any where the treacherous Communists are in power there is blood shed so it is nothing new. They thrive on violence rather than on good governance which they are totally incapable of.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 1:44 pmThey will never allow peace and growth in Kerala, West Bengal and other opposition states. They are very less in numbers all over the country but they have learnt to intimidate others by murders, lynching, goondaism which has been taught to them from Nagpur headquarters. All the intimidation of others is possible because the 85 percent are silent spectators minding their own business and they are not united. The very urgent need of the hour to save our country from ransom by these thugs is to find a leader who can unite the 85 percent population to stand up and fight tooth for tooth with these thugsReply
- Load More Comments