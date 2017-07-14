Latest News
RSS activist beaten up in Gosaba house

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:July 14, 2017 2:08 am
Miscreants allegedly assaulted RSS activists on Sunday evening in Gosaba. Sources said RSS activists, including Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Sunderbans district Karyavaha (secretary), were celebrating Guru Purnima at the residence of a man named Shantiram Munda in Bipradaspur, under Gosaba police station in Sunderbans.

Around 6 pm, a group barged into the house and dragged out Sinha and two others, Prasenjit Mondol and Parimal Dolui, took them to a desolate place and assaulted them. “They beat us up, ransacked and looted the house. They tried to abduct us, but we were rescued by police. We will shortly lodge a complaint,” Dolui told The Indian Express. District police refused comment.

  1. V
    vinod raj
    Jul 14, 2017 at 3:00 am
    It"s not big deal.. RSS Brahmans always spread hatred against other religion and creates communal riots in which innocent people are dying.. 1st time such a culprit RSS themselves beaten up..
    Reply
