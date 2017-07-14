RSS activist beaten up in Gosaba house

Miscreants allegedly assaulted RSS activists on Sunday evening in Gosaba. Sources said RSS activists, including Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Sunderbans district Karyavaha (secretary), were celebrating Guru Purnima at the residence of a man named Shantiram Munda in Bipradaspur, under Gosaba police station in Sunderbans.

Around 6 pm, a group barged into the house and dragged out Sinha and two others, Prasenjit Mondol and Parimal Dolui, took them to a desolate place and assaulted them. “They beat us up, ransacked and looted the house. They tried to abduct us, but we were rescued by police. We will shortly lodge a complaint,” Dolui told The Indian Express. District police refused comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App