RSS activist Awasthi Gangadayal dies

Prominent social worker and veteran RSS activist Gangadayal Awasthi died at his residence here at the ripe age of 100, family sources said today. He breathed his last yesterday. Awasthi, who hails from UP move to Thane some 30 years ago. He was said to be close to senior RSS leaders including Guru Golwalkar, Shyamaprasad Mukherji, Deendayal Upadyaya and A B Vajpayee.

Recently he was honoured by Jagadguru Shankaracharya of the Kashi Sumeru Peeth Swami Narendrananda Saraswati. His funeral was largely attended late in the night with people from all walks of life.