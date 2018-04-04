Rajya Sabha polls: CPI(ML) suspends MLA over cross-voting

Raj Kumar Yadav, who had earlier maintained that it was a genuine mistake, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Raj Kumar Yadav, who had earlier maintained that it was a genuine mistake, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The CPI(ML) has suspended Raj Kumar Yadav, its only MLA from Raj Dhanwar constituency in Giridih, following allegations of cross-voting in favour of NDA in polling for two Rajya Sabha seats held in Ranchi on March 23. Yadav, whose vote was cancelled by the Returning Officer for incorrect markings, becomes the second MLA to be suspended from his party following allegations of cross-voting. Yadav, who had earlier maintained that it was a genuine mistake, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Earlier, Prakash Ram of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) was suspended from the party for voting without showing his vote to the polling agent. A CPI (ML) spokesperson said: “A central-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cross-voting allegations. He has been suspended from both party posts. If inquiry finds him guilty, tough action would be taken.”

