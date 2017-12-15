RS panel clears Madhya Pradesh High Court judge in sexual harassment case

The judge was accused of sexually harassing the woman judge. (Representational photo) The judge was accused of sexually harassing the woman judge. (Representational photo)

An inquiry committee set up by Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to look into allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a former additional district and sessions judge of Gwalior against a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice S K Gangele, has concluded that the charges are “not proved beyond reasonable doubt”.

Fifty-eight members of the Rajya Sabha had on March 4, 2015 given a notice to the then Chairman Hamid Ansari for moving a motion for the impeachment of Justice Gangele.

The judge was accused of sexually harassing the woman judge, victimising her “for not submitting to his illegal and immoral demands, but not limited to, transferring her from Gwalior to Sidhi” and “misusing his position as the administrative judge of the High Court” to use the subordinate judiciary to victimise the woman judge.

The report by the three-member inquiry committee, comprising Justice R Banumathi, Justice Manjula Chellur and senior advocate K K Venugopal, was tabled today in Rajya Sabha. The inquiry committee, in its report, said “the four instances of sexual harassment alleged by the complainant ….are not proved beyond reasonable doubt”.

As regarding her transfer, the 135-page report said the decision of the transfer committee to transfer the woman judge from Gwalior to Sidhi was based on the recommendation by the then district judge Kamal Singh Thakur “who had his own reasons to believe that the complainant was (i) habitual of making unnecessary complaints regarding her staff and non-allocation of substitute staff (ii) she did not use to behave cordially with other judges, especially the civil judges (iii) she made anonymous complaint against the district judge and other judges publicly stating that unlike the previous district judge, administrative skills of the present district judge were not adequate, and thus she should be transferred to some other place.”

The transfer committee committed an irregularity on solely relying on the recommendation of district judge Kamal Singh Thakur and without making any verification or enquiring on the same, was not justified in transferring the complainant in mid-session. Equally unjustifiable was the rejection of her representations. Transfer of the complainant also does not seem to be in the interest of the administration and, in our view, it was punitive.”

The report said “the interference of the respondent judge in transfer of the complainant may be an improper conduct, but the same will not amount to misbehaviour within the meaning of Article 124 (4) read with Article 217 of the Constitution of India” warranting impeachment proceedings.

“So far as the Madhya Pradesh high court is concerned, without naming any particular individual, the committee is of the view that there has been a total lack of human face in the transfer of the complainant. The Committee is of the opinion that, in the interest of justice, the complainant has to be re-instated back in the service, in case, if the complainant intends to re-join the service. “

As for the allegation that Justice Gangele misused his position as the administrative judge of the High Court to use the subordinate judiciary to victimise the woman judge, it said “the allegations made by the complainant concerning staff harassment form part of routine district administration/ exercise of supervisory power by the High Court under Article 235 of the Constitution of India. The allegation that the respondent judge was misusing his position by using the subordinate judiciary to victimize the complainant in discharge of her duties as judicial officer, is not proved.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App