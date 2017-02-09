Rs One lakh ‘bribe’: 3 held in Vadodara

A surveyor, a building inspector of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and an editor of a weekly newspaper in Vadodara were caught for accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe by the Vadodara ACB. The accused have been identified as Dinesh Variya, surveyor at town planning department of VMC, Chirag Rana building inspector at VMC and Nisarg Joshi, editor of the weekly Suprabhat in Vadodara.

According to ACB officials, one Jitendra Patel lodged the complaint at ACB on Tuesday. Joshi had filed a complaint against Patel in VMC, who had allegedly constructed his illegal shop in the commercial complex in Diwalipura area. Later, Joshi, along with Variya and Rana, tried to negotiate with Patel and asked Rs 20 lakh to withdraw the complaint. After negotiations, they struck a deal at Rs 6 lakh. Meanwhile, Patel informed the ACB.

On Wednesday afternoon, ACB laid a trap at Patel’s office where Joshi arrived to collect the cash. Joshi was caught by ACB after he accepted Rs one lakh from Patel. Later, when Joshi confirmed about the cash with Variya and Rana over phone, ACB arrested Variya and Rana from his office. P R Gehlot, Assistant Director, ACB Vadodara, said, “All three have been arrested under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and the prevention of anti-corruption Act. We have recovered the cash from them. Further probe is under way.”