RS bypoll: BJP fields Hardeep Singh Puri from UP

Hardeep Singh Puri (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Hardeep Singh Puri (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

The BJP’s Central Election Committee Friday announced Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as the party candidate for a Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit after he became Goa CM. Puri was sworn in as a Union minister in September.

With the party having the majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Puri’s win is certain for the seat in the Upper House. The Election Commission has announced elections to five Rajya Sabha seats from the states of Delhi, UP and Sikkim for which polling, if required, will be held on January 16.

