Rs 8,000 crore in old notes lying unused with district cooperative banks, farm credit hit, says Sharad Pawar

NCP MP Sharad Pawar said in Rajya Sabha Wednesday that demonetised currency amounting to Rs 8,000 crore is lying unused with district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) across the country, which is now affecting agricultural credit in the rabi season. Pawar, who was agriculture minister in the UPA government, said the Reserve Bank of India is not allowing the DCCBs to deposit the demonetised currency in currency chest banks, which consequently has had an adverse effect on loan disbursement for rabi season crops. He urged the government to help the DCCBs, a demand that drew support from all Opposition parties.

After PM Narendra Modi announced the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 last year, DCCBs were barred from accepting deposits of the demonetised currency and even exchanging them for new ones. However, on November 9, the government notified a change allowing DCCBs to accept and exchange junked notes. In another reversed decision, on November 14, DCCBs were barred again from dealing with old notes and the RBI issued guidelines to currency chest banks restraining them from accepting accumulated old notes from DCCBs.

“As a result, by November 2016, DCCBs in India were still holding SBNs (specified banknotes) of more than Rs 8,000 crore and cooperative banks in Maharashtra are holding Rs 2,772 crore,” Pawar said while making a zero hour submission Wednesday. The banks currency chest banks were also informed that junked currency cannot form part of bank cash balances, he said. “The SBNs cannot be part of cash balances of the bank from the close of business as on December 31, 2016. The accumulated SBNs are having a detrimental impact on the financial health of the DCCBs. Because the SBNs cannot form part of cash balances, they are lying as non-earning assets with DCCBs,” Pawar said.

“So, money is lying in the banks; other banks are not accepting; Reserve Bank is not accepting; they have to pay interest; they have to pay insurance, and money is not available for agricultural operation. It is a serious thing. This issue was raised before the Reserve Bank of India where Mr Dilip Sangani happens to be national president of the Cooperative Banks Federation. He was a minister in the Gujarat government under Narendra Modiji. He himself has written to Arun Jaitleyji; he has written to the Reserve Bank; I have written to the prime minister; I have written to the finance minister,” Pawar added.

