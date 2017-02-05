Rs 6 lakh in cash seized on Delhi-Dehradun NH

Over Rs 6 lakh in cash, allegedly belonging to an RLD MLA, was seized from a vehicle on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said on Sunday.

The cash allegedly belonged to RLD MLA from Khatoli, Kartar Singh, and was being sent to Dehradun for the February 15 Assembly elections, Police Incharge Pramod Kumar said.

“It is believed that the RLD MLA sent the cash to help his son-in-law in the Assembly elections in the neighbouring state,” he said adding that investigation into the matter is on.