Rs 54.45 lakh cash found from Assam officer caught red-handed while taking bribe

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police on Tuesday arrested a senior Assam government officer while taking bribe from a contractor in the state secretariat, following which searches in his office and residence led to recovery of over Rs 54.45 lakh in cash.

“We have arrested Kujendra Doley, Secretary of the state irrigation department from his office while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 in cash from a contractor. Police first recovered Rs 43 lakh in cash from his office drawers and locker, and later seized Rs 11.25 lakh more during a search in his residence,” YK Gautam, additional DGP (V&AC) said.

Doley was arrested after a contractor of the department contacted the V&AC wing of the police saying the officer had asked for Rs 75,000 for clearing a bill worth Rs 27 lakh. This is the first time when police arrested senior government officer from the state secretariat premises.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, meanwhile, said his government was determined to root out corruption, and Tuesday’s arrest was one of the several major incidents when the police had cracked down on corrupt officials. “No one will be spared for such acts,” Sonowal said, asking the people to help trap such officers.

Over 30 government officers have been arrested on charges of corruption since the BJP-led government had taken charge in Assam in May 2016. The list includes MK Talukdar, a divisional forest officer, from whose possession the police had seized more than Rs 2 crore in cash apart from several animal parts including a tiger skin in June last year. In February this year, the police had arrested six officers of the state social welfare department.

