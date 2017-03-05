‘Rs 50 lakh was routed to man from UP known to ex-ED joint director’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday claimed that it had traced Rs 50 lakh paid to one Dhruv Kumar Singh, a resident of Lucknow, through angadia (courier) firm in July 2015, on behalf of ex-joint director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ahmedabad, J P Singh who was arrested in alleged bribery case. The CBI alleged this in its reply opposing bail application of Singh. The court, after a detailed argument, reserved the order for pronouncement on Monday.

According to the reply submitted before the special CBI court, “The amount (Rs 50 lakh) was routed through co-accused bookies Bimal Agarwal and Sonu Jalan, who acted as ‘conduits’ of Singh.” It states, “The digital evidence further revealed that accused petitioner (Singh) and Bimal Agarwal were in constant touch. They exchanged information about the cricket betting case. Agarwal and other accused persons used the information to extort money in the name of protection from J P Singh.”

Dhruv has been mentioned as co-accused by the CBI. The reply states that there is “Cogent and clinching evidence to establish the nexus of accused…” However, the CBI has not mentioned the recovery of any amount from the accused.

CBI had lodged the FIR against Singh in September 2015. It has so far arrested seven accused, including Sanjay Kumar, assistant director, ED, and five bookies – Chandresh Patel, Bimal Agarwal, Sonu Jalan, J K Arora and Jayesh Thakkar. Jalan, Arora and Thakkar are out on bail. CBI has accused Singh of “collecting huge” amount of bribe, running into crores of rupees, from bookies and hawala operators, for not arresting them. Along with Singh, Kumar and Agarwal have also moved bail petitions which are likely to be decided on Monday.

Singh, in his bail application, has defended himself, stating that the CBI doesn’t have any evidence against him. He has also claimed that Agarwal and Jalan were reportedly his informers and therefore he was in their touch. He has claimed that CBI lodged the case against him more than a year-and-a-half ago, but nothing incriminating has been found against him. Singh has claimed that the case against him is a conspiracy by his two seniors in Mumbai office, along with several cricket bookies whose names cropped up in the investigation.

CBI has refuted Singh’s claims, stating, “The allegation against officers of ED viz. Sajjad Naqvi, the then Special Director and Virendra Ojha, the then Additional Director (Mumbai office) is devoid of merit and supporting documents are enclosed with the application to substantiate the allegations.