Rs 50 lakh in defunct notes seized in Gujarat; 2 detained

Two persons were detained on Monday with scrapped currency notes having a face value of nearly Rs 50 lakh, said police. Based on a specific tip off, officials of Ahmedabad Rural police kept a watch at Sanathal Circle on the outskirts of the city this morning and nabbed two persons as soon as they get off a car, said a release by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Ahmedabad district police. Though police managed to nab the duo, who was carrying a box, the car driver drove off after spotting law enforcement personnel, said the release. While checking the box, police found scrapped currency notes in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations having a cumulative face value of Rs 49.93 lakh, said the release.

The detained persons were identified as Shantibhai Chudasama and Habib Sama, both residents of the city.

As they could not gave satisfactory reply about the source of the cash and where they were heading with the money, SOG seized the notes, the release said, adding further investigation was on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now