Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh: AI proposes fine for unruly passengers delaying flights

Air India has mooted a proposal of levying a fine of up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly passengers who end up delaying flights. The airline has also proposed that any damage done to its properties should be assessed and claimed from such passengers.

The suggestions were made citing three recent incidents of unruly behaviour and assault on its employees by VIP passengers, one by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who delayed a Delhi-Goa flight by around 90 minutes on March 23 and assaulted the airline’s employee. The proposed fine to be levied on unruly passengers for delaying flights is Rs 5 lakh for a delay of up to one hour, Rs 10 lakh for a delay up to two hours and Rs 15 lakh for delay of more than two hours, airline sources said.

“Even a hotel on the roadside has a board – Rights of Admission Reserved. Air India, therefore, must have a procedure for handling such unruly passengers,” the airline said in its proposal, which is being discussed with its legal department, the sources said. The proposal says the monetary penalty is a “symbolic fine”.

As per the procedure being proposed to deal with unruly passengers, the airline has asked its staff to immediately inform the airport manager, regional director and the CMD’s office regarding such an incident. It said that a police complaint or FIR should be filed immediately in such cases. The airline will also provide training to its airport and security staff for dealing with such passengers, the sources said.

Air India listed three instances of unruly behaviour it faced from MPs, leading to delay in the departure of flight, assault on the airline’s employees as well as damage to its properties. It noted that these incidents caused severe damage to the morale of its employees, the sources said.

Air India, which had barred Gaikwad from flying after the March 23 incident, withdrew the flight ban after orders from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In another incident, TMC MP Dola Sen delayed a Delhi-Kolkata flight on April 7 by around 39 minutes due to an altercation regarding the booking of an emergency exit seat to Sen’s wheelchair bound co-passenger.

In November 2015, YSR Congress MP Mithun Reddy assaulted an Air India employee at Tirupati for being denied boarding after having arrived late. Reddy allegedly damaged the airline’s property at the airport. Air India has decided that it will let the law take its own course with regard to the two FIRs filed against Gaikwad — one for assault on its employee and one for forcible occupation of aircraft.

Acting on its complaint, Delhi Police last month registered a case against Gaikwad under Section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person).

