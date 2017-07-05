Rs 5 lakh reward on Sonu Dariyapur, highest in Delhi

Sonu Dariyapur. Sonu Dariyapur.

Delhi’s most-wanted criminal, Satyawan Shehrawat alias Sonu Dariyapur, now has the highest reward on his head for any criminal in the city, with the police increasing the reward from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Sources said the reward was increased with the hope that fresh inputs come in about Dariyapur. The increased reward money matches the reward for information on terrorists, including most-wanted terrorist and suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) chief Amir Raza Khan. Apart from Khan, the Bhatkal brothers have a Rs 5 lakh reward on their head.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) P S Kushwaha confirmed the hike in the reward money. In the most-wanted list, the previous two most-wanted criminals — Neeraj Bawana and Manjeet Mahal — had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each. Both are now behind bars.

Dariyapur had become the most wanted criminal in the capital soon after he gunned down Bhupender Dariyapur alias Monu and his friend Arun Shetty along with ASI Vijay Singh when they were sitting inside a car in Paschim Vihar on April 30. Recently, the Special Cell issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against him and six of his associates in connection with the shootout.

Monu was given police security in 2010 after his brother was shot dead, allegedly by Sonu and his associates.

Police said Sonu was not in favour of Monu marrying his cousin. Before this shootout, Sonu was accused in five cases of robbery, extortion and murder at Bawana, Shalimar Bagh, Mongolpuri and Keshavpuram area. Police sources said he is wanted in Haryana as well.

Sonu has been absconding since 2009 after he jumped parole.

