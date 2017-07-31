Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for each family of lightning victims : Odisha CM

Latest News
By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Published:July 31, 2017 3:32 pm
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik, Naveen Patnaik Lightning Victims, Odisha CM Lightning Victims, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lightning Victims, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of 18 persons who died after lightning struck them yesterday. The death toll was 11 till last reports came in yesterday. A press release issued by the chief minister’s office today said the death toll was 18. Sources at the chief minister’s office said, while 5 people were killed in Bhadrak, 4 in Balasore, 3 in Kendrapara, 2 in Mayurbhanj and 1 each in Keonjhar, Angul, Sundergarh and Ganjam districts.

Most of the victims were working in their fields when lightning struck them, the sources said. Meanwhile, the IMD in a warning said, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, was likely to occur at many parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

