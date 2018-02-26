  • Associate Sponsor
Rs 38 lakh cash seized in Meghalaya a day before polls

The seizure was made from the Lad Smit area and follows the seizure of Rs 12 lakh in Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday.

By: PTI | Shillong | Published: February 26, 2018 4:02 pm
(Representational) Till date over Rs 70 lakh have been seized from several persons in the state which is going to poll tomorrow. (Representational)
Election authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya seized over Rs 38 lakh in cash from East Khasi Hills district on Monday, just a day of the polling for the state assembly.

The seizure was made from the Lad Smit area and follows the seizure of Rs 12 lakh in Ri-Bhoi district yesterday.

“The static surveillance team has seized Rs 38.67 lakh from one person under Madanrting police station limits today,” chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

The seizure was made from a coal trader and a resident of West Jaintia Hills district who was travelling on a brand new SUV.

The cash was handed over to concerned authorities and investigation is on to find out the source and destination, an election official who was involved in monitoring movements, said.

Till date over Rs 70 lakh have been seized from several persons in the state which is going to poll tomorrow.

  1. Soemeer Prahladsingh
    Feb 26, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    This is the black money that is now coming out to influence the election, appeacement politics. The words TOLERANCE AND SECULAR must be recalibrated in India. These two are most abused by the Congress politics and minorities, which impede progress in the country.
