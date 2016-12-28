Rs 36 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination seized, seven held

The four persons were detained during police patrolling in the town after they failed to provide satisfactory answer for Rs 12.45 lakh found from their car. (Photo for representational purpose) The four persons were detained during police patrolling in the town after they failed to provide satisfactory answer for Rs 12.45 lakh found from their car. (Photo for representational purpose)

Police have seized over Rs 36 lakh in new currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination in three separate cases in the state and detained seven persons in this connection today. Dakor police in Kheda district today detained four persons for possessing Rs 12.45 lakh in cash of which Rs 12.08 lakh were in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes, police said.

The four persons were detained during police patrolling in the town after they failed to provide satisfactory answer for Rs 12.45 lakh found from their car.

Out of Rs 12.45 lakh, 604 notes, or Rs 12.08 lakh, were of Rs 2,000 denomination, police said, adding that further questioning revealed they were planning to exchange the new notes with defunct currency for a commission of ten per cent.

In another search operation, Chandkheda police in Ahmedabad detained three persons yesterday after recovering Rs 24.24 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination from their possession.

While the two persons were ferrying Rs 15 lakh in a two-wheeler to exchange them with defunct notes and earn 35 per cent commission, one of them was carrying new notes with total value of Rs 9.24 lakh to exchange for a commission of 25 per cent, police said.

All seven persons were handed over to the Income Tax department for further questioning.