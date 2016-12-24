Rs 34 crore deposited in fake accounts, 2 held

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons for depositing unaccounted cash worth Rs 34 crore in nine fake accounts opened by them in Naya Bazar’s Kotak Mahindra Branch. Police said the accused, identified as Rajkumar Goel (47) and Ranjit (29), were arrested from Naya Bazar area of Chandni Chowk Thursday night.

Police said the incident came to light after a woman lodged a complaint of cheating, in which she claimed that Rs 45 lakh was debited from her account via two forged cheques.

Police zeroed in on the two accused after they received information that the duo had earlier floated a number of fake companies to convert illegal money into legitimate currency.

Police said both the accused were called in for questioning. When they were confronted with documents, police said they accepted their involvement. JCP (crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “Accused Ranijt, in criminal conspiracy with Goel, had opened an account in the name of Raj Enterprises at Kotak Mahindra Bank and the money was received by them in this account through RTGS. The account was used only for such transactions.”

He added, “During investigation, it was also disclosed that Goel had opened various accounts in the name of different firms — R K International, Swastik Trading, Sapna Trading, Mahalaxmi Industries, Shri Ganesh Enterprises, Delhi Trading Company, Virgo International — at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Naya Bazar, and has deposited unaccounted cash worth Rs 34 crores in the said accounts.”

Police have recovered two sets of pan cards, election I-cards, Aadhaar cards which were used by the accused for opening different accounts.

Rohit Rao, spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Bank, “With reference to the said accounts, the bank has on record all necessary KYC documents, including PAN card. The bank on its own, on observing the nature of transactions in these accounts, proactively filed a report with Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) for further investigations well in time. On subsequent investigation by the Income Tax authorities, the bank, as per their instructions, has deposited the entire amount that was credited with these accounts with the Income Tax department. As can be seen from the bank’s proactive actions, the bank has fully cooperated and communicated with the relevant authorities, and has demonstrated the highest standards of compliance, and the Bank will continue to do so.”