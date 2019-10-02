Rs 318-cr proposal for Kashi temple revamp cleared

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal of Rs 318 crore for expansion and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath Temple. CM Yogi Adityanath said the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor would be ready by 2021.

In late night decisions on Tuesday, the cabinet cleared 21 proposals, which included operation of air-conditioned buses in 14 district and opening of 14 new medical colleges.

A government spokesperson informed that around 700 electric buses — including 100 each for Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur — would be operated in 14 districts to control pollution levels. They will be operated through public-private partnership.

The Cabinet also gave clearance to construction of a regional forensic lab in Aligarh, while in-principal approval was given for 18 others. It also cleared construction of Central Master Co-ordination Centre in Luckow for DIAL-100.

Meanwhile,the spokesperson said that Rs 40 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 358 crore in 2018-19 were released for the Kashi Vishwanath project. So far, 267 properties have been purchased for the expansion and beautification project, of which 247 have been demolished.

In the second phase of the project, Rs 318 crore has been approved. Along with the approval, Adityanath had instructed officials to complete the project by 2021.