Rs 3 lakh aid to kin of minor killed in police custody in Himachal

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the aid while replying to the discussion on motion of thanks on Governor’s address to the legislative assembly.(Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the aid while replying to the discussion on motion of thanks on Governor’s address to the legislative assembly.(Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the next of the kin of a minor who was killed in the police custody in the rape-and-murder case of a girl in Kotkhai.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the aid while replying to the discussion on motion of thanks on Governor’s address to the legislative assembly.

The 16-year-old girl had gone missing in Halila in Kotkhai area of Shimla district on July 4 last year and her bare body was recovered on July 6. After the postmortem report confirmed rape and murder, a case was registered and following public outcry, a Special Investigation team was constituted which arrested six persons.

One of the six accused in the case died in police custody and eight police officers, including an IG-rank officer, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the custodial death.

Thakur said the public’s trust on the state police had gone down in the previous government’s rule. “This government shall rebuild that trust,” he said. Thakur said times have changed and the voters now want results instead of false promises. The chief minister charged the former Congress government of under-spending funds to provide employment for youth.

“Only Rs 7 crore was spent by the last Congress rule on 20,000 youth under the employment allowance scheme. However, it had to provide employment to as many as 12 lakh youth,” Thakur said, adding that providing employment to such a large number of youth was difficult but not impossible. “The new government would ensure employment by self employment and by creations of jobs in public and private sector,” he said.

The chief minister said his government would speed up all the major projects in the state. He said he would rid the state of mafia and corruption of all kinds. “For this, my government shall require assistance and suggestions from the members of opposition also,” he said.

The house unanimously approved the motion of thanks to Governor’s address with voice vote. The house stands adjourned sine die.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App