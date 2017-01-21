Rs 3.87 cr fine imposed on those who violated NGT guidelines

District authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 3.87 crore on those who violated the NGT guidelines last month. District Magistrate N P Singh at a weekly review meeting directed officers concerned to implement NGT guidelines regarding environmental pollution control and punish the violators as per the directions of the tribunal.

He said Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority officials levied a fine of Rs 4 lakh, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Rs 1.67 crore and New Okhla Industrial Development Authority Rs 2.16 crore.

Authorities have so far collected a fine of Rs 66.56 lakh.